Russian missile strikes on Odesa kill 20, including a child, after housing block hit overnight

(CNN) At least 20 people, including a child, were killed when Russia launched overnight missile strikes at a residential building and a recreation center near Odesa, southern Ukraine, officials said on Friday.

The attack hit a housing block, killing 16 people, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services.

Another four people, including a child, died when a missile hit a community center, while a third missile landed in a field. At least 38 people were injured, responders said.

Rescue workers at the scene of the missile strike

"We don't expect to find anyone alive, but there is a chance," first deputy interior minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Friday, speaking from the scene of the attacks.

Images from the scene showed the residential building torn apart and debris strewn across the ground.

