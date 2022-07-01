Miles Bridges' wife posts photos of her apparent injuries on social media after Hornets forward is arrested in Los Angeles

(CNN) Mychelle Johnson, wife of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, posted a series of photographs showing what appear to be injuries to her face and body on Instagram and a hospital discharge document, two days after her husband was arrested and charged with a felony in Los Angeles.

Johnson described injuries she says she received to her nose, wrist, ear and neck "from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion" in the Instagram post on Friday.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life," she wrote in the post accompanying the images.

"I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not. I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person."

One of the images uploaded to Instagram appears to be a discharge document from a hospital emergency department. It describes Johnson as an "adult victim of physical abuse by male partner" and "assault by strangulation."

Read More