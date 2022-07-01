(CNN) Novak Djokovic produced another dominant performance to reach the Wimbledon fourth round after beating fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanović 6-0 6-3 6-4 on Friday.

After a comprehensive, straight-sets victory against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis earlier in the week, Djokovic was once again in a ruthless mood on Centre Court as he swept aside Kecmanović.

The top seed raced through the first set in just 24 minutes, as he continues his quest to win a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.

It wasn't until the second game of the second set that Kecmanović, ranked 30th in the world, got on the scoreboard. At one point, that set was evenly poised at 3-3, but Djokovic pulled away with a break of serve at 4-3.

In the final set, Djokovic broke twice before Kecmanović hit back with a break of his own -- his first of the match.

