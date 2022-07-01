Prince Charles' 'emotional' first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet

A version of this story appeared in the July 1 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here.

(CNN) We didn't get to see much of the Sussexes when they returned to the UK last month. But we're hearing they were able to spend some quality time with members of the royal family, away from prying eyes.

Prince Harry, wife Meghan and their two young children were only in town for a few days, but a senior royal source said it was "wonderful to have them back in Britain."

The family flew over from their home in California for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her historic 70-year reign. Prince Charles and Camilla were "absolutely thrilled" to see them, according to the royal source.

Harry and Meghan, you'll undoubtedly remember, stepped back from official royal duties in January 2020.

The duke subsequently revealed his bond with his father, Charles, and brother, William, had suffered since the somewhat acrimonious split. He told Oprah Winfrey in an interview last year that, at one point, the heir to the British throne had stopped taking his phone calls entirely.

