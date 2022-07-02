This Ukrainian footballer's parents fled Bucha. Now he's sending ambulances for those who remain

Hong Kong (CNN) Ukrainian professional footballer Aleks Shliakotin begged his parents to flee the country after Russian bombs went off a kilometer from their Kyiv home.

But they were adamant they would be fine hiding out in their old apartment in the leafy suburb of Bucha.

Thankfully, while Shliakotin's parents took some convincing, they did eventually come around -- fleeing just before the first Russian tanks rolled in. Now they are awaiting refugee status in Germany and tearfully thank their son and daughter with each telephone call.

"Then the guy in the video says it's Vokzal'na Street, Bucha. That's literally my street, where I spent my childhood, where I went to school, where I've walked thousands of times. If my parents had still been there, they probably wouldn't be alive. Our house was destroyed.

"A few weeks after that, there were scenes of people just laying on the road with their hands tied, shot in their heads. It's just ... impossible to process. Thank God they left."

A journey fraught with danger

Shliakotin doesn't know what happened to his parents' apartment, as all their neighbors fled too.

It was a journey fraught with danger for the couple, in their 60s, who had to escape by car because the airport was under heavy shelling. Temperatures were below zero and they had no spare clothes.

So crowded were the roads with fleeing Ukrainians -- some of them leading children and animals on foot -- that it took them four days to reach the Polish border, a journey that would normally take eight hours.

"It sounds like some kind of movie. On the last day, they helped bring three kids from another family across the border, because the father in the lane behind them couldn't leave the country," Shliakotin said.

Ukrainian footballer Roman Zozulya and fellow volunteers stuff ambulances to be sent to Ukraine with care packages in Madrid in Spain.

The footballer is not seeking sympathy.

"You need to understand that while the stories sound wild, we're sort of lucky. We have nothing to complain about. Right now in Ukraine, if you lost your apartment but everyone is alive (then) you don't even open your mouth to say something bad has happened to you," he said.

"(Many children) are living without their parents ... people are writing phone numbers, surnames and date of births on their kids' backs just in case they die the next day."

A higher goal

What Shliakotin -- a former Ukraine national youth team goalkeeper -- is seeking, however, is funding to help those stuck back home.

And he has found a surprising level of support in his adopted home of Hong Kong.

Starting his football career at the prestigious Dynamo Kyiv youth academy, the now 32-year-old Shliakotin has been a Hong Kong fan favorite since moving to its top league in 2016.

And he has found he can leverage that popularity for a good cause, receiving an overwhelming response to his Instagram video posts in which he asks Hongkongers for help.

"I got thousands of messages of support from day one," he said. "I was shocked at how many people wanted to help," Shliakotin said.