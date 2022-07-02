(CNN) An emotional Amanda Anisimova got the better of her compatriot Coco Gauff to progress into the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The two Americans met in a high-quality affair on Centre Court but it was Anisimova who performed best, winning 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-1.

"This is the most special day of my career," Anisimova said after her win. "It's just a huge privilege to play on this court playing Coco.

"Winning is so special, especially in front of a full crowd -- you guys were amazing."

Gauff, 18, had started better of the two and raced into the lead in the first set before Anisimova began to settle in -- it was the first time she had played a match on the main court at Wimbledon.

