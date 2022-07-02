Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek's winning streak ends in defeat by France's Alizé Cornet at Wimbledon

(CNN) Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, ranked world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association, was defeated by France's Alizé Cornet at Wimbledon Saturday, ending her 37-match winning streak.

Swiatek, who lost to Cornet, 6-4 6-2, in the third round match, started slow in the opening set dropping the first three games before battling back and taking the next two. The two would split the next four games, but Cornet would eventually win the set.

In the second set, momentum seemed to have shifted as 21-year-old Swiatek jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Cornet quickly took back control winning the next six games to close out the match.

"Honestly, yeah usually I am hard on myself. Here, I know how I felt before matches, I know how I felt when I was practicing. Let's just say that I didn't feel like I'm in the best shape, so I'm kind of aware that this could happen," Swiatek said on the win streak after the match.

The Polish two-time grand slam champion's 37-match win streak, dating back to February, tied for the longest since Martina Hingis in 1997.

