Venus Williams 'excited' by her unexpected inclusion in Wimbledon mixed doubles

(CNN) Venus Williams said she had "no plans" of playing at Wimbledon this year but that the atmosphere around the grass court grand slam persuaded her to play.

The 42-year-old has not played competitively for almost a year but has partnered up with Jamie Murray, brother of three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray, to compete in the mixed doubles.

Venus had previously expressed that she would not be participating this week, but requested a last-minute wild-card entry with Murray, and the pair was then announced in the mixed doubles draw on Wednesday.

The popular pairing, cheered on by the crowd, surprised even themselves when beating Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7(7) 6-3 on Friday.

"I had no plan to play. I saw the grass and I got excited," Williams said.

