Several people shot at Copenhagen mall, police say

(CNN) Several people have been shot at a mall in Copenhagen and one person has been arrested, according to police.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the vicinity of Field's, a shopping center in the Danish capital, police said.

Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide any further details about the victims or the arrested individual when reached by CNN, but emphasized that they had established a "massive presence" at the mall.

People leave Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 3, 2022.

This is developing story and will be updated.