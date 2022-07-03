Ice avalanche kills six in Italian Alps amid heatwave

(CNN) At least six people were killed and another eight injured following an avalanche of ice in the Italian Alps, CNN affiliate Skytg24 said Sunday, citing first responders.

At least a dozen people are still missing following the collapse on Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Dolomites, Skytg24 also reported, citing rescuers.

The Alpine rescue service said via Twitter that an important segment of ice, also known as a serac, had collapsed on the Marmolada glacier, along the ascent to the summit.

It also said that all Alpine rescue stations in the area have been activated, including canine units and at least five helicopters.

