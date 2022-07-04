(CNN) Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu has credited his car's halo protection device for saving his life after he was involved in a horrific high-speed crash during the first lap of Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Zhou was one of several drivers involved in the turn one crash, which resulted in his Alfa Romeo flipping over and skidding across the track and onto the gravel, before smashing into the fencing.

The halo, which is made from titanium, forms protection around the cockpit and was introduced in 2018. Although it was initially met with some criticism from drivers, several drivers have since credited the halo for preventing serious injuries.

"I'm ok, all clear," Zhou tweeted later on Sunday, along with a selfie. "Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!"

