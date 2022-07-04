Nick Kyrgios outlasts Brandon Nakashima to reach quarterfinals and continue Wimbledon run

Centre Court, Wimbledon (CNN) Nick Kyrgios continued his eventful run at Wimbledon with a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 victory against Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round.

After a fiery match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday, during which Kyrgios called for his opponent to be defaulted for hitting a ball into the crowd, this was a more subdued performance from the Australian, who has equaled his best ever performance at Wimbledon by reaching the quarterfinals.

It was only when he put away a forehand volley on his first match point in the fifth set that Kyrgios showed real signs of emotion -- looking to the crowd and roaring in delight.

The victory was hard-fought, too, as Kyrgios appeared to be struggling with a shoulder problem throughout the match and needed treatment from the physio at 3-2 in the third set.

"I need a glass of wine for sure tonight," he admitted in his on-court interview after the match.

