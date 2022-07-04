Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas fined after fiery Wimbledon match

(CNN) Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined following their fiery third-round match at Wimbledon on Saturday.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas was handed a $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct -- the joint-highest single fine of the tournament so far.

After the match, he apologized for hitting a ball into the stands, which is deemed a separate offense in the grand slam rulebook.

Kyrgios, who won the match in four sets and faces USA's Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday, was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.

That means the Australian has been fined $14,000 so far this tournament, having been sanctioned for spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was disrespecting him during his first-round match against Britain's Paul Jubb.

