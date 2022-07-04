(CNN) As he has done so many times before, Roger Federer stepped onto Centre Court at Wimbledon.

But clad in a suit and tie, rather than traditional Wimbledon whites, the 40-year-old was attending the tournament's Centre Court Centenary Celebration on Sunday. Predictably, he received a raucous welcome from fans.

"This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses. I hope I can come back one more time," Federer, absent from this year's main draw for the first time since 1998 because of injury, told the crowd.

The 20-time grand slam champion, who turns 41 next month, was among a number of former winners who took part in a parade around the famous arena.

He last played at Wimbledon in 2021, suffering a shock defeat by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, and has not played competitively since that loss as he underwent another knee operation, his third since 2020, shortly after.

