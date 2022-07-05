Read top UK ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak's resignation letters

(CNN) Read below the full text of resignation letters by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak

Dear Prime Minister,

It is with deep sadness that I am writing to you to resign from the Government.

It has been an enormous privilege to serve our country as Chancellor of the Exchequer and I will always be proud of how during the pandemic we protected people's jobs and businesses through actions such as furlough.

To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.

Read More