British Triathlon Federation reserves women's events 'for those who are female sex at birth'

(CNN) The British Triathlon Federation (BTF) has announced new categories for competitive events which are reserved "for those who are the female sex at birth."

The sport's governing body in Britain made the policy change "to ensure that it reflects the needs of our sport, protects fairness in competition and serves our desire to make triathlon truly inclusive."

The decision was announced via a statement on the BTF's website on Wednesday.

The British government defines a person's sex as being assigned at birth, according to BTF's policy guide.

According to the statement, the policy "confirms that Triathlon is a gender-affected sport and so for competitive events (those races that have prizes, times, and/or rankings) for athletes over the age of 12, there will be two categories; a Female Category, (for those who are the female sex at birth), and an Open Category, (for all individuals including male, transgender and those non-binary who were male sex at birth)."

