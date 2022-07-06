2022 London Marathon to stage the richest wheelchair race in history

(CNN) At last year's London Marathon, Switzerland's Marcel Hug and Manuela Schär set course records in the men's and women's wheelchair races respectively.

This year, organizers are setting records before the race has even begun, announcing on Wednesday that the 2022 London Marathon will host the richest wheelchair races in history.

The total prize pot across both races has increased by $57,800 from $141,700 in 2021 to $199,500 in 2022.

Each top-10 finisher in the men's and women's races will receive a portion of this total; the winners will receive $35,000 -- an increase of $10,000 -- while second place will pocket $20,000 and third $15,000.

Additional bonuses will be available for course records and the fastest times set at the Abbott World Marathon Majors Flying 400 -- a specified 400-meter time trial section of the course.

