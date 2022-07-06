Rafael Nadal rallies to advance to semifinals at Wimbledon in quest of 23rd grand slam title

(CNN) Twenty-two-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal outlasted eleventh seed Taylor Fritz, 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4) in a five-set thriller on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The match started well for the Spaniard as he broke the serve of his American opponent early in the first set. However, Fritz responded and reeled off five successive games to take the first set 6-3.

With Fritz up 4-3 in the second set, a trainer was called onto the court to evaluate the two-time Wimbledon champ. He eventually used a medical timeout and left the court for treatment. Despite those difficulties, Nadal roared back to win the second as he broke in the final game to win 7-5, tying the affair at one set each.

After comfortably taking the third set 6-3, Fritz was on the brink of victory by taking a 5-4 lead in the fourth set, with Nadal serving to extend the match.

Nadal did just that, winning the next three games to force a decisive fifth set.

Read More