What happens when a British Prime Minister resigns?

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign today following mounting pressure from lawmakers in his own Conservative Party to stand down.

Under the UK political system, between elections, only Conservative members of Parliament have the power to remove a sitting Conservative Prime Minister.

So, what happens to UK government when a Prime Minister resigns, and how is a new leader elected?

Does a Johnson resignation trigger a general election?

No. It starts the Conservative Party process for choosing a new leader of the party.

