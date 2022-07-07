(CNN) The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president, making her the first Black woman in that position for an NFL team.

In a news conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas announcing the hiring, Morgan was asked what it meant for her to make league history.

"I have been the first in other positions that I've held whether it be city attorney or Gaming Control board," Morgan said. "I definitely never want to be the last and I want to get to the point obviously where there is no more firsts...I would tip my hat to all of the ... prior women that were leaders and visionaries, if I could be an inspiration or help or open doors for any other women or girl out there then that's an incredible accomplishment for me.

"The importance and effect of it is not lost on me. I know that sports is a male-dominated industry, just as gaming was, and we need to continue to break down these barriers."

Raiders owner Mark Davis touted her experience, integrity and passion for the Las Vegas community.

