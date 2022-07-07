Ons Jabeur reaches maiden grand slam final at Wimbledon with victory against Tatjana Maria

(CNN) Ons Jabeur reached her first grand slam final with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory against Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Tunisia's Jabeur had already made history at this year's Wimbledon as the first Arab or North African woman to compete in the semifinals of a grand slam, and she went a step further with a battling victory against Maria.

The third seed, who has only dropped two sets in the tournament, breezed through the first set after securing a double break of serve, but Maria used her slice to good effect and responded with a break to take the second set.

With the match level, Jabeur gained the upper hand with a break at the start of the third set, then followed it up with another at 3-0 as Maria sent a simple forehand volley long.

From there, the match was all but sewn up, and Jabeur completed the victory on her second of three match points after Maria returned into the net.

