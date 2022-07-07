Rafael Nadal doesn't know if he'll be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon semifinals

(CNN) Rafael Nadal says he doesn't know if he'll be fit enough to face Nick Kyrgios in their Wimbledon semifinal on Friday.

The Spaniard came through a grueling five-set epic against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, winning 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 in four hours and 20 minutes, but at times looked to be struggling with an injury to his abdomen.

On more than one occasion, Nadal remained hunched over after a shot and was holding his midriff. The two-time Wimbledon champion called the trainer out for an assessment in the second set, before eventually using a medical timeout and leaving the court for treatment.

"I don't know," Nadal said, per Reuters, when asked if he would face Kyrgios. "Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar."

After the match, Nadal admitted he considered retiring from the quarterfinal clash.

