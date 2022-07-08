'We are this good': Swedish golf's rising star hopes history-making win will be watershed moment for women's game

(CNN) As Linn Grant left the course at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden, she found herself swarmed by a group of young fans.

And as if making history wasn't enough, she did so in dominant fashion, cruising the 156-player field. A weekend-best eight-under 64 on the final day confirmed an emphatic win, with Grant's 24-under par seeing her finish nine shots clear of runners up Marc Warren and fellow Swede Henrik Stenson, and 14 shots clear of the next female player, Gabriella Cowley.

The win was made all the sweeter by the fact that it was a victory at home -- in all senses of the word. Boyfriend Pontus Samuelsson caddied, with friends and family supporting among an ecstatic Swedish crowd.

"The atmosphere there, I could feel that," Grant told CNN Sport. "I felt that it was just because I was from there, but after sitting in the car on my way home, I saw social media calls, journalists reaching out -- everything just grew ... it's a bit insane."

Grant and and boyfriend Pontus Samuelsson celebrate victory.

With her historic win making worldwide headlines, Grant is optimistic her success will help the women's game take another step forward.

"I think a lot of people can relate to women's golf," perhaps even more so than the men's game, she said, because "they [men] hit so far and the courses are not long enough."

"I hope it will have some sort of effect that people might look at it and see we are a bunch of players who are this good, hit the ball far enough, hit it close enough, hold the putts and score well.

"I just hope more people realize that. And then we look better and we're nicer too!" Grant added with a laugh.

Professional passion

Having only turned 23 a week after the win, victory in Halmstad marked the latest peak in what has been a meteoric rise for Grant since turning professional in 2021.

Three wins in four months on the Ladies European Tour (LET) have helped rocket Grant to second in the rankings in The Race to Costa del Sol, a 28-tournament LET season set to crown a winner at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in November. Incredibly, she leads the chasing pack despite playing t