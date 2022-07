'We are this good': Swedish golf's rising star hopes history-making win will be watershed moment for women's game

(CNN) As Linn Grant left the course at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden, she found herself swarmed by a group of young fans.

Clamoring for anything and everything in the Swede's golf bag, they excitedly waved pens in the hopes of securing an autograph. Grant duly obliged, signing everything from hats to golf balls.

It was a buzz worthy of a landmark achievement: Grant had just become the first-ever female winner on the DP World Tour with her victory at the Scandinavian Mixed event on June 12.

And as if making history wasn't enough, she did so in dominant fashion, cruising the 156-player field. A weekend-best eight-under 64 on the final day confirmed an emphatic win, with Grant's 24-under par seeing her finish nine shots clear of runners up Marc Warren and fellow Swede Henrik Stenson, and 14 shots clear of the next female player, Gabriella Cowley.

The win was made all the sweeter by the fact that it was a victory at home -- in all senses of the word. Boyfriend Pontus Samuelsson caddied, with friends and family supporting among an ecstatic Swedish crowd.