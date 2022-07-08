(CNN) Cyclist Daniel Oss has been forced to retire from this year's Tour de France with a broken neck after he collided with spectators.

The Team TotalEnergies rider crashed into fans at high speed while they were lined up along a cobbled street during Stage 5 between Lille and Arenberg.

Footage shows Oss getting knocked off balance after clipping one fan before colliding with another who is leaning out to film the race on a phone.

"Complementary examinations have revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks," a team statement read

"Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France... The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel."

Read More