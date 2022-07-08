Baseball player Jurickson Profar collapses after huge collision with teammate

(CNN) The San Diego Padres said Jurickson Profar was being evaluated in hospital after the 29-year-old collapsed after an outfield collision with his teammate on Thursday.

Both Profar and C.J. Abrams had been sprinting to catch the ball, unaware of each other's efforts in a game against the San Francisco Giants.

A split second after Abrams caught the ball, the pair collided at high-speed with Profar attempting a diving catch. Footage showed Abrams' knee making significant contact with his teammate's head.

Profar was in obvious discomfort as he lay on the ground but later attempted to walk off the field accompanied by members of his team. However, he collapsed as he got to the infield and was subsequently stretchered off by medics.

"Jurickson Profar has been transported to UC San Diego Health for further evaluation. We will provide additional updates when available," the Padres said in a statement

Jurickson Profar is cheered by fans as he is taken off by medics.

