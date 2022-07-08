Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie to set up Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios

Wimbledon (CNN) Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on Sunday as the top seed came from behind to defeat Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Despite dropping the first set -- and with the Centre Court crowd clamoring in support of home favorite Norrie -- it ended up being a comfortable victory for Djokovic after he broke down Norrie's resistance in the second set.

It means the 35-year-old will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and fourth in a row having not lost at SW19 since the quarterfinal stages in 2017.

"I didn't start off well, he was the better player for the first set," Djokovic said in his on-court interview after Friday's match.

"Semifinals of a grand slam, of course I've had in the past many semifinals of grand slams but it's never easy walking out onto the court. You have a lot of pressure, expectations from yourself and of course from others as well."

Read More