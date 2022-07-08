(CNN) Whenever Ons Jabeur steps onto a tennis court, she never plays solely for herself, but for the future generations she hopes to inspire.

This Saturday will be no different as Jabeur attempts to become the first Tunisian, first Arab and first African woman to win a grand slam in the Open Era.

"Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent," she told reporters after earning her spot in the Wimbledon final, where she will play Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, herself a history-maker.

"In the area, we want to see more players. It's not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa."

Jabeur, 27, has been a trailblazer for her region long before reaching Saturday's final. Last year, she became the first Arab player to win a WTA title and break into the top 10 in the singles rankings.

