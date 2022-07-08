(CNN)Whenever Ons Jabeur steps onto a tennis court, she never plays solely for herself, but for the future generations she hopes to inspire.
This Saturday will be no different as Jabeur attempts to become the first Tunisian, first Arab and first African woman to win a grand slam in the Open Era.
"Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent," she told reporters after earning her spot in the Wimbledon final, where she will play Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, herself a history-maker.
"In the area, we want to see more players. It's not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa."
Jabeur, 27, has been a trailblazer for her region long before reaching Saturday's final. Last year, she became the first Arab player to win a WTA title and break into the top 10 in the singles rankings.
Victory on Saturday, however, would be the greatest achievement of her career.
"I did a lot of times imagine myself giving the speech, holding the (Wimbledon) trophy, seeing the trophy," Jabeur said.
"I did all of it. Now, I need really to hold the trophy. That's the only thing left for me. But I believe in that. I know I can do it."
Jabeur has enjoyed a steep rise through the world rankings over the past few years, breaking into the top 50 for the first time in 2020.
She won her first of three WTA events last year and claimed her next two -- in Madrid and Berlin -- earlier this season, propelling her to an all-time high of second in the world.
Her success on the court -- coupled with her friendly, easygoing demeanor off it -- have seen her become a hugely popular figure back home in Tunisia, where she has earned the nickname "Minister of Happiness."
"It's tough times in Tunisia sometimes," said Jabeur. "When they see my matches, (they) always say sports unites people. I'm happy they follow me. They're pushing me to do better. Hopefully, I can keep the title forever."
Jabeur has only dropped two sets so far at this year's Wimbledon -- against Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals and Tatjana Maria in the semifinals.
The tall, big-serving Rybakina, however, has lost just one set and is likely to be Jabeur's toughest opponent so far having dismantled 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in her semifinal on Thursday.
No matter who wins, history will be made because when the two meet on Centre Court, a first-time Wimbledon winner will be crowned and either Tunisia or Kazakhstan will celebrate their first grand slam singles champion.