(CNN) Attendances in women's football have undergone a remarkable rise in recent years and, across the world, records have tumbled.

At the Camp Nou, Barcelona Femení set consecutive world records for the highest attendance at a women's football match, with 91,648 fans watching the Catalans take on VfL Wolfsberg earlier this year; England women's broke the record for the highest attendance at a Lionesses' home fixture in 2019, with 77,768 -- and even Newcastle United smashed its attendance record in its first game at St. James' Park, with 22,134 watching its match in the fourth-tier of English women's football.

The demand, in Europe especially, has never been higher, which is why eyebrows have been raised over the stadiums selected to host the Women's European Championship currently taking place in England.

Critics argue that the English Football Association (FA) and UEFA, European football's governing body, have not seized the moment.

Although the 10 host venues include such behemoths as Wembley Stadium and Old Trafford -- which will host one match each -- games will also be played at the 8,000-seat Leigh Sports Village stadium and the 12,000-seat New York Stadium in Rotherham.

