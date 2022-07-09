Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's singles title, her first grand slam and first for Kazakhstan

(CNN) Elena Rybakina won the women's singles final Wimbledon on Saturday, claiming her first grand slam title and the first for Kazakhstan.

Rybakina beat world No. 3 Ons Jabeur in three sets the final, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 6-2.

The 23-year-old, appearing in her first grand slam final, started slowly but gradually found her rhythm and powerful serve to overcome Jabeur.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, was the youngest women's finalist at Wimbledon since 2015 when Garbine Muguruza was 21.

But at the end of an enthralling encounter, Rybakina lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish aloft as she was named Wimbledon champion.

