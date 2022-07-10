Charles Leclerc outduels Max Verstappen to win Austrian Grand Prix, thrusts himself back into championship race

(CNN) Charles Leclerc outdueled Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and thrust himself back into the Formula One driver's championship race.

It wasn't easy for the Ferrari driver as he had to overtake Red Bull's Verstappen three times to claim his first spot atop the podium since the Australian GP in April.

Despite issues with his throttle near the end of the race, Leclerc was able to hold on, finishing 1.532 seconds ahead of second place.

The victory ends a rotten run of form for the 24-year-old -- having missed out on the podium in the previous five races.

Leclerc celebrates with Lewis Hamilton on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix.

It also cuts Verstappen's lead at the top of the driver's championship standings to 38 points as the Ferrari driver moves into second place ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

