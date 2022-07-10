Novak Djokovic wins fourth straight Wimbledon title, 21st grand slam title overall

(CNN) Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon men's singles title on Sunday, and his 21st grand slam title overall.

The Serbian star beat Nick Kyrgios in an enthralling final on Center Court, winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-6 (7-3).

Djokovic was in an early deficit as Kyrgios got off to a fast start. But the experienced 35-year-old fought his way back to win his seventh Wimbledon title -- he won in 2018, 2019 and 2021 after 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is now one grand slam title behind the all-time record set by Rafael Nadal of 22.

