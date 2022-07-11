Women's Euro 2022: Grace Geyoro hat-trick leads France to a 5-1 victory over Italy

(CNN) During the entire 2021/22 season, French midfielder Grace Geyoro scored four league goals for her club Paris Saint-Germain. On Sunday, she scored three goals in the first half, leading her side to a 5-1 rout of Italy in France's opening match of Euro 2022.

She became the first ever player to score a hat-trick in the first half of a Women's Euro match while France became the first team ever to score five goals before halftime -- a performance that justified its status as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Geyoro opened the scoring after nine minutes, capitalizing on a mistake by the Italian defense to tap in a goal.

Star forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto doubled the French lead just three minutes later, as Italy struggled to match Les Bleues down the wings.

"We started the game well. We managed to get a lot of chances and put the chances in the back, so there is a lot of satisfaction," Geyoro told UEFA.com after the match.

