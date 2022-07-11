(CNN) Spain arrived in England for Euro 2022 tipped by many as a contender to win the tournament.

The national team's ascent from also-ran to ever-present in major competitions over the past decade has been one of the more remarkable rises on the women's international stage.

Euro 2022 was supposed to showcase how a burgeoning domestic league, historic payment agreement and dedicated youth system culminated in Spain, who qualified for the tournament undefeated, becoming an international force.

In the opener against Finland, Spain impressed in a 4-1 victory but Tuesday's clash of the behemoths, when La Roja faces Germany in Group B, will be a sterner test for a team without two of the world's best players.

On the eve of the tournament, Spain was dealt its second major blow in as many weeks. After it was announced in June that all-time top scorer Jenni Hermoso would miss Euro 2022 with a knee injury, La Roja was then given the crushing news on July 5 that totemic midfielder Alexia Putellas had ruptured her left anterior cruciate ligament.

