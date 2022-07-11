(CNN) Long distance running legend Mo Farah has told the BBC that he was trafficked into the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The revelation comes in a new documentary by the British broadcaster set to air on Wednesday. In it, Farah also says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was born in Somaliland.

"Despite what I said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK," Farah told the BBC.

