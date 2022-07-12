Women's Euro 2022: Host England stuns Norway with record-breaking eight-goal demolition

(CNN) England's women laid down an early marker at Euro 2022 with a stunning 8-0 hammering of Norway to book their place in the knockout stages.

After a tense and lackluster 1-0 win over Austria in the opening game of the tournament, the shackles were off on Matchday two as England became the first team in Euros history -- men or women -- to score seven or more goals in a game.

The team beat the previous record which it had set at Euro 2017 with a 6-0 win over Scotland.

In the build-up to the game, Norway head coach Martin Sjögren tried his best to get inside the heads of those in the England camp by insisting that the Lionesses "feel quite a lot of pressure from being at home, being one of the favorites."

Clearly, he could not have been more wrong.

Read More