(CNN) Marion Hollins was never afraid to push boundaries.

Golf could be an unforgiving sport for women, in particular at a time when women's rights were severely restricted in the US.

However, Hollins became one of the leading figures in the sport during the first half of the last century, with her fingerprints all over a few of the most famous courses in America.

From star amateur golfer to key cog in the creation of the most famous course in the world, her admission into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022 was arguably a long time coming.

Emily Chorba, Pasatiempo board member and historian -- one of the iconic courses Hollins developed and founded -- believes she was much more than just a golf course developer.

