Justice Department investigating PGA Tour over possible antitrust violations involving LIV Golf

(CNN) The US Justice Department is investigating the PGA Tour over possible antitrust violations involving LIV Golf, the PGA Tour confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

"This was not unexpected," a PGA Tour spokesperson said in a statement. "We went through this in 1994, and we are confident in a similar outcome."

The Justice Department and LIV Golf declined to comment.

In June, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced all golfers playing in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series ​were suspended and would no longer be eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournaments​.

LIV ​Golf issued a statement last month calling the PGA's move "vindictive."

