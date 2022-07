The Open: Tiger Woods feeling 'a lot stronger' but accepting of his limited schedule future

(CNN) A year ago, Tiger Woods was just hoping he would be able to walk again. On Tuesday, he was all smiles as he navigated his final practice round ahead of a historic Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland.

The 15-time major winner has made a fast yet painful recovery to golf since sustaining serious leg injuries in a car accident in February 2021, opening with a remarkable comeback at the Masters in April after almost 17 months away from the sport.

Woods made the cut but -- with a rod and pins in his right leg -- visibly struggled with the hilly Augusta terrain. He made the cut again at the PGA Championship in Tulsa the following month, but withdrew from the major after the third round having admitted to extensive pain in his leg. In June, he announced he would not play the US Open to give his body "more time."

Yet despite these struggles, Woods had set one clear target the minute he realized he could once again play to a "high level" -- to play the 150th Open at "the home of golf."

"My focus was to get back here," the 46-year-old told reporters at St. Andrews on Tuesday.

Read More