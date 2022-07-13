Irish sprinter denied entry to Commonwealth Games, according to CNN affiliate News18

(CNN) Irish sprinter Leon Reid has been barred from participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a "security risk assessment," according to a statement from the Commonwealth Games provided to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.

Ireland's Leon Reid (center left) and South Africa's Anaso Jobadwana (center right) compete at the Cork City Sports meet at Munster Technological University Athletics Stadium in Ireland on July 5.

"Notification was subsequently received from the Birmingham 2022 organising committee that he would not be allowed to participate. Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news," the statement added.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Reid, Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland, Birmingham 2022 tournament organizers and the Commonwealth Games Federation for comment.

Reid made his debut at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, according to his University of Bath biography