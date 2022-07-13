As golf travels to its 'Home' for 150th Open, it's played against the backdrop of its biggest threat

(CNN) Golf has come a long way since Willie Park Senior and Old Tom Morris, in a field of just eight players, competed in the first Open in 1860 at Prestwick.

Long gone are the days of men playing in suits and using wooden clubs in a sport that has since transitioned into a multi-billion-dollar business.

However, as the sport's oldest tournament travels to the 'home of golf' -- St. Andrews, Scotland -- for its 150th edition, the traditional foundations face their biggest threat for over half a century.

The birth of the LIV Golf invitational series has rocked the sport, dividing players, organizers and fans about who is wrong, who is right and what the future of the sport should be.

The juxtaposition between the most historic and famous golf tournament being played on its oldest course with this new threat in the background, especially with LIV golfers playing in groups alongside their critics in Scotland, has led to the prospect of a fascinating major.

Old Tom Morris, one of golf's early leaders, is photographed preparing to hit a shot.

