Italian government survives confidence vote despite boycott of key coalition party

Rome (CNN) Italy's government, led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, has won a confidence vote despite a boycott from one of its coalition partners that could lead to an imminent collapse.

The government won the vote on a package of measures to help with the cost of living with 172 votes in favor and 39 against. This victory came in spite of a boycott by senators from the 5-star movement, which is led by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, leaving the chamber of the upper house of the Italian Parliament before the vote took place Thursday.

Mario Draghi's government may have won the vote, but the boycott could signal a possible break-up of his government.

The decree contains various aid measures, but also the financing of an incinerator requested by the mayor of Rome, which has angered the 5-star movement.

"We are opposed to this decree in the term of method and substance, in particular regarding the incinerator. It's madness," said Maria Domenica Castellone, the leader of the 5-star movement in the senate, during the debate on Thursday.

