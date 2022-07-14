(CNN)Players lining up for their respective national anthems is one of the most recognizable sights in any international football tournament.
Each side belts out their anthem, accompanied by its fans in the crowd; shoulders are back, heads are held high, sometimes eyes fill with salty tears at the sound of the patriotic rallying call.
But when England and Northern Ireland take to the field on July 15 for their Women's Euro 2022 Group A clash, only one national anthem will be played: "God Save the Queen."
The other two countries which make up the UK have their own national anthems for sporting events that aren't played out under the flag of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Wales has "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau" ("Land of My Fathers") and Scotland has "The Flower of Scotland." But, in this instance, England and Northern Ireland will share "God Save the Queen."
Different anthems for different sports
This quirk of the draw illuminates the complex identity of the Northern Ireland national team.
It was only a short while ago -- between 1968 and 1998 -- that a period of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, known as 'The Troubles,' left more than 3,500 people dead, according to The Sutton Index of Deaths.
The Good Friday Agreement (or Belfast Agreement) helped bring an end to decades of conflict between nationalists seeking a united Ireland and loyalists wishing to remain a part of the UK.
These differing political views broadly aligned with religious beliefs, with Protestants favoring unionism and Catholics nationalism.
According to the 2011 Census, the population of Northern Ireland is 49% Protestant and other Christian, 45% Catholic, 6% is non-religious and 1% did not state their religion. According to the ARK Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey, 33% of people, in 2019, considered themselves Unionists, 23% identified as nationalists, while 39% regarded themselves as neither.
"Surveys will show you that there is a developing sense of a Northern Irish national identity, but there is no song that encapsulates that or can be seen to encapsulate [it]," Paul Rouse -- who wrote Sport and Ireland: A History -- tells CNN Sport.
Northern Ireland has several national anthems in use across different sports, as well as different configurations of its teams -- a relic of how each sport navigated this divide.
Each of these songs occupies a slightly different position in Northern Ireland's political landscape.
In rugby, where the team plays as a united Ireland, the Republic of Ireland's national anthem "Amhrán na bhFiann" ("The Soldier's Song") plays at home matches, alongside the specifically commissioned, more inclusive "Ireland's Call," which plays at both home and away matches.
At the Commonwealth Games, the Northern Irish anthem is "Londonderry Air," while for football, the anthem "God Save the Queen" -- with its associations to the British Royal Family -- is tied up with the unionist tradition.
"You know, it's quite sad. Northern Ireland don't really have their own identity," Northern Ireland's captain Marissa Callaghan said in a documentary last year.