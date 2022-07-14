(CNN) Players lining up for their respective national anthems is one of the most recognizable sights in any international football tournament.

Each side belts out their anthem, accompanied by its fans in the crowd; shoulders are back, heads are held high, sometimes eyes fill with salty tears at the sound of the patriotic rallying call.

But when England and Northern Ireland take to the field on July 15 for their Women's Euro 2022 Group A clash, only one national anthem will be played: "God Save the Queen."

The other two countries which make up the UK have their own national anthems for sporting events that aren't played out under the flag of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Wales has "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau" ("Land of My Fathers") and Scotland has "The Flower of Scotland." But, in this instance, England and Northern Ireland will share "God Save the Queen."