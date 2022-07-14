Young roars into lead on Open Championship debut as Woods struggles

(CNN)Cameron Young leads the field after a blistering debut first round at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland on Thursday.
The American returned an unblemished scorecard as he set the clubhouse target at eight-under with a bogey-free 64, two shots ahead of 2014 champion Rory McIlroy.
With both golfers teeing off at the Old Course before 10 a.m. local time, the pair took full advantage of the mild morning winds to race to the front of the 156-player field.
A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour -- the PGA Tour's developmental series -- Young is making his third major debut this year after first appearances at the Masters and PGA Championship. Though missing the cut at the former, the 25-year-old starred in Tulsa in May, finishing one shot short of winner and compatriot Justin Thomas.
Having played the Old Course on a visit with his family as a 13-year-old, St Andrews holds a "special" place in Young's heart.
There's just no hiding how special of a place it is," he told reporters.
"It's certainly been a goal to get to an Open Championship. And for my first one to be here is a little bit extra special for me."
However, with tee times reversed and Young potentially facing trickier conditions on Friday afternoon, the American quickly moved from sentimentality to focus ahead of the second round.
"Things can change in an instant, especially out here given how important the bounces and the mindset that you have are," he added.
"I might struggle tomorrow. Who knows? I might shoot 64 again. But I think it's just important for me to take tomorrow as it comes and do what I can."
'Settled' McIlroy in hot pursuit
McIlroy's eventful round went beyond his impressive score, with the Northern Irishman striking both an ancient stone and a spectator en route to carding a six-under 66.
A bizarre start to the fifth hole saw the Northern Irishman's tee shot bounce off a March Stone -- one of several ancient stones around the fairways that mark the boundaries of the original course -- before bouncing back with a birdie. Later, one of his stray drives fractured the hand of a PGA Tour employee, who returned to the course in a sling.
Barring a "too cute" second shot that led to his sole bogey of the round at the 13th, the four-time major winner was content with a good day's work.
"Everything feels very settled," McIlroy told reporters."No real issues with my game. Everything feels like it's in good shape ... nice and quiet, which is a nice way to be.