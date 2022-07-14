Young roars into lead on Open Championship debut as Woods struggles

(CNN) Cameron Young leads the field after a blistering debut first round at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland on Thursday.

The American returned an unblemished scorecard as he set the clubhouse target at eight-under with a bogey-free 64, two shots ahead of 2014 champion Rory McIlroy.

With both golfers teeing off at the Old Course before 10 a.m. local time, the pair took full advantage of the mild morning winds to race to the front of the 156-player field.

A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour -- the PGA Tour's developmental series -- Young is making his third major debut this year after first appearances at the Masters and PGA Championship. Though missing the cut at the former, the 25-year-old starred in Tulsa in May, finishing one shot short of winner and compatriot Justin Thomas.

Having played the Old Course on a visit with his family as a 13-year-old, St Andrews holds a "special" place in Young's heart.

