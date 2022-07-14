McIlroy hits ancient stone -- and breaks PGA Tour employee's hand -- in eventful first Open round

(CNN) Rory McIlroy has seen more than most during his decorated golf career, but even he won't have experienced many first rounds quite like the one he had at St Andrews on Thursday.

In pursuit of his second Open Championship title, the Northern Irishman made a scintillating start at the Old Course, draining a monster 55-foot putt on the opening hole to spark a roar from the grandstands.

Three consecutive pars followed, with the 33-year-old's fine opening looking set to continue with a powerful drive from the fifth tee. Yet, incredibly, McIlroy's speeding shot was prematurely grounded when it bounced into a stone in the middle of the fairway.

Shaped like miniature tombstones and known as March Stones, they mark the edges of the original course, which dates back to the 15th century.

The stone that Rory just bounced off is one of the March Stones on the Old Course. They mark the original boundary of the course.



There's a "G" on one side of each of them. If you saw the G, you're standing on the golf course side of the boundary. pic.twitter.com/dW9GP6Q3qU — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) July 14, 2022

Despite the stone's best effort, McIlroy rallied superbly to birdie the par-5 hole, before rattling two more in a row to sit 4-under after just seven holes.

