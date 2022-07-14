(CNN) Every golfer playing at the Open Championship this week will be thrilled to see an eagle. Yet so too will thousands of fans.

Situated on the east coast of Scotland, St Andrews may be affectionately known as the 'home of golf,' but it's a residence shared by some highly disruptive roommates: seagulls.

While spectators politely observe the quiet signs held up by stewards as players take their shots, the seabirds -- milling above the famous yellow leaderboard at the 18th hole -- make an impressive racket.

As they circle for food, the fear of being the unfortunate landing spot for their waste is a constant anxiety, with several staff and fans already falling foul.

A seagull checks out the refreshments on offer at The Open.

Yet in the skies over the nearby food court and grandstands, not a single gull in sight. This is the result of some nifty recruitment by event organizers: four birds of prey.

