Shohei Ohtani joins Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan by matching two historic feats in one game

(CNN) Shohei Ohtani is on a tear like no one else in Major League Baseball.

And on Wednesday, a few days after being named an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter, Ohtani continued his hot steak -- once again making history -- this time matching two historic feats.

The two-way Japanese star struck out 12 Houston Astros batters over six innings, also going 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning, in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-1 victory at Angel Stadium.

In the process of winning his sixth straight start, he also matched two records set by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

Ohtani became just the second Angels pitcher in franchise history to register at least 10 strikeouts in four consecutive pitching appearances, joining Ryan.

