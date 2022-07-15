Canada's national football teams call for investigation into Canada Soccer governance

(CNN) Canada's women's and men's national soccer teams have called on Sport Canada, a branch of the country's federal government, to investigate the sport's national governing body following serious allegations about the way decisions are made within the organization.

The report, which cited four unnamed sources, revealed that Canada Soccer was unable to adequately compensate players due to a contract it signed with a private company called Canada Soccer Business (CSB), which keeps a large share of the revenue generated by the national teams.

But Canada Soccer told CNN that the ongoing negotiations with its national teams "have no bearing on the CSB agreement voted on and passed by our Board."

"The CSB agreement has no clause pertaining to player competition prize money whatsoever. The two matters are separate," Paulo Senra, spokesman for Canada Soccer, told CNN in an email.

Canada Soccer did not comment to CNN on allegations criticizing their governance practices.

Neither the Canadian Premier League, which launched Canadian Soccer Business in 2018, nor Sport Canada have responded to CNN's request for comment. On Wednesday, Canada's men's and women's teams issued a joint statement asking Sport Canada to investigate Canada Soccer's governance practices, and the circumstances surrounding the agreement made with CSB.

Sport Canada provides funding for the country's national sports organizations, including Canada Soccer.

The statement added that the investigation must look into the motivations of those involved in the agreement with CSB and examine why the agreement remained in place when Board members allegedly expressed concern.

Both national teams asked to be "properly consulted" when it came to key decisions taken by the governing body which impacted them.

Senra told CNN that a board meeting had taken place on March 27, 2018, and members discussed and approved the CSB agreement, having reviewed the agreement prior to the meeting.

Canada Soccer addressed its partnership with CSB in a statement released on Tuesday, saying it was "proud of this landmark partnership" which, it said, would "help to develop and grow the game of soccer across the country."

The federation also said that after previously engaging its men's and women's national teams independently on contract negotiations, it had prioritized "fairness and pay equity" in its ongoing negotiations with players.

Negotiations with the men's national team were ongoing, the federation said, and an updated offer had been made on June 23. "The same offer is in front of our Women's National Team," the statement read.

But the players said the statement "tries unsuccessfully to put a positive spin on what the article reveals