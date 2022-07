Canada's national football teams call for investigation into Canada Soccer governance

(CNN) Canada's women's and men's national soccer teams have called on Sport Canada, a branch of the country's federal government, to investigate the sport's national governing body following serious allegations about the way decisions are made within the organization.

In a statement shared by Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair on Twitter on Wednesday, players said they were "deeply troubled" by recent reporting about the "internal workings of Canada Soccer" by reporter Rick Westhead of Canada's The Sports Network (TSN).

The report, which cited four unnamed sources, revealed that Canada Soccer was unable to adequately compensate players due to a contract it signed with a private company called Canada Soccer Business (CSB), which keeps a large share of the revenue generated by the national teams.

No deal was reached, and the two sides also remain at odds over bonus money to the men's team from the forthcoming men's World Cup in Qatar , TSN reported on Tuesday.

But Canada Soccer told CNN that the ongoing negotiations with its national teams "have no bearing on the CSB agreement voted on and passed by our Board."

