Inside the Benfica Campus, one of the world's greatest football talent factories

In the past three seasons, Portuguese giant Benfica has generated more than $200 million from the sale of just two players that came through the club's academy: João Félix and Rúben Dias.
Over the years, the club's academy -- known as the Benfica Campus -- has nurtured numerous stars that have gone on to command high transfer fees from Europe's biggest clubs; Ederson, Renato Sanches, Gonçalo Guedes, Félix and Dias to name just a few.
Rodrigo Magalhães is the technical coordinator for the Campus and has been working in youth development at the club since 2005. He tells CNN Sport that Benfica's focus on developing its youth stars as human beings before footballers is key to its success.
Around 95 players live at the academy at any one time, and when they transition from the under-18s to the under-19s, players move out into their own houses or apartments in the city.
"In our opinion, it was the age that they start to have their own lives," Magalhães says to CNN. "Some of them have girlfriends, some of them live two or three in an apartment. So they start a life outside the academy as we need to prepare them to live their lives because we know that a small percentage of players will achieve the goal to play in the first team or in the main leagues in Europe.
"After those ages, under-19 and under-23, normally all of our players who progress [from the academy] can play in first divisions and second divisions here in Portugal or in other countries, but we need to prepare them if football fails.
"The first objective was to develop them like human beings and we need to prepare them with a strong academic development too."
European champions
Last season, Benfica's Campus team finally won the most coveted prize in youth club football: the UEFA Youth League. Introduced in 2013, it's a tournament contested by all the youth teams of the clubs playing in that season's Champions League.
After losing in all three of its previous final appearances, Benfica finally got its hands on the trophy with an eye-catching 6-0 win over RB Salzburg, a result that drew admiring glances from many of Europe's biggest clubs.
"Everyone is so proud of that moment because it was a process that didn't start that season," Magalhães says. "Lots of those players started with us when they were six years old, others 10 years old, 11 years old.
"We need to look to all the people that work with them -- coaches, assistant coaches, teachers, social department, scouting department -- everyone here has a special part in that moment."
Magalhães says around 90% of the squad that won the UEFA Youth League started playing at the Campus between the age groups of under-6s and under-12s.
Although Benfica has its main base in Lisbon, it also boasts five training centers around Portugal, which allow the club to scout and then nurture the best talent from across the country.
In the squad for the semifinals and finals, Magalhães says there were players from all their training centers -- in the north, south and center of Portugal -- a feat he is incredibly proud of as it