South Korea catches 'Spursmania' for Son Heung-min and Tottenham's preseason tour

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) A few minutes before Tottenham Hotspur's squad touched down in Seoul on July 10, hundreds of fans gathered at Incheon Airport started screaming out of surprise.

Local fans reacted to everything Son did -- even an innocuous hand wave.

"Welcome to Seoul," the South Korean forward cheerily said to his teammates as they made their way out of the arrivals terminal to begin their summer tour.

Son signs autographs during Spurs' training session at Goyang Stadium on July 10 in South Korea.

What Tottenham described as a "special" greeting may not be that novel of an experience for its 30-year-old forward.

Read More