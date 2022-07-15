Eagle-eyed Smith leapfrogs Young to take two-shot lead at Open Championship

(CNN) As a name with Scottish roots, it's fitting two Camerons lead the pack at St. Andrews following the second round of the Open Championship on Friday.

A vintage display of putting from Cameron Smith saw the Australian surge around the Old Course to leapfrog day-one leader Cameron Young, opening up a two-stroke lead at 13-under.

Having started the day in third, Smith's eight-under 64 matched the week-best score carded on Thursday by Young, who was unable to replicate the relentless pace he set the previous day. After a flawless first round, the American suffered his first two bogeys of the major as he signed off with a three-under 69.

Smith raced out of the blocks with three consecutive birdies and would later add three more, but the pick of the bunch would follow at the 14th with a breathtaking eagle putt. His perfectly measured, winding effort sparked a roar from onlooking fans, yet the 25-year-old was the picture of cool, with a wry smile at his caddie the peak of his celebrations.

After admitting to "feeling like a kid again" when practicing on the course earlier in the week, the reaction typified a shifted mindset.

